Middlesbrough youngster Caolan Boyd-Munce has named in the Northern Ireland senior squad for the first time ahead of their international friendlies v Luxembourg and Hungary later this month.

Boyd-Munce, 22, joined Middlesbrough from Birmingham City last January.

The attacker scored on his Boro debut in the FA Cup win at Middlesbrough back in January, having featured once in the Championship since.

He’s made the substitute’s bench a handful of times in recent weeks and now, the Belfast-born player looks set to earn his first cap for his national side ahead of this month’s international break.

An injury to Matty Kennedy allowed Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough to select a replacement – Boyd-Munce has represented Northern Ireland at every level from U15 to U21, having made 19 appearances for his nation’s U21 side.

Trusting the process…

After Boyd-Munce’s scoring debut back in January, Boro boss Chris Wilder had this to say on the youngster:

“He’s a young player that has just come into the building and he has a lot of work to do, but we’ve seen something in him and we think it’s a good bit of business.

“You could see today he is a technical player and he was good, you could just see that he’s not done a lot of work over the last sort of two or three weeks.

“But it was needs must in terms of putting a side together and it has changed as a couple of players we expected to play went down.”

Boyd-Munce is certainly a prospect. At 22 years old though he may feel like he should’ve played a lot more Championship football by now – he featured a handful of times for Birmingham City in the league, but ultimately came to Boro to progress his career.

And with Wilder at the wheel, Boyd-Munce certainly has a chance of progressing and fulfilling his potential.

The former Sheffield United boss has worked wonders since arriving at the club, helping to better a lot of younger players like Isaiah Jones, and loan players like Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly.

Boyd-Munce will get his chance, and this Northern Ireland call-up will give him confidence and a great experience.