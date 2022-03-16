Derby County lost 3-1 at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last night, with striker Colin Kazim-Richards picking up an injury towards the end.

A third goal of the season for Ravel Morrison sent Derby County into half-time a goal up. But Rovers scored three in the second half to seal the win, and condemn the Rams to a fifth defeat in six.

Wayne Rooney’s side now sit six points adrift in 23rd. Time is quickly running out for them to salvage their Championship status and their run-in may be made even more difficult with a fresh injury blow to Kazim-Richards.

The 35-year-old sustained an ankle injury last night, with Rooney saying after the game that he wasn’t sure of the extent of Kazim-Richards’ injury.

Earlier today, the Turk tweeted:

Thanks for the messages from all fans and to every fan that clapped me off yesterday.. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Big love!! #GringoDaFavela — Colin Kazim-Richards (@ColinKazim) March 16, 2022

Kazim-Richards has scored just three Championship goals all season. His eight goals in the last campaign made him a fan favourite but after struggling with injury this time round, he’s not looked the same, and this fresh injury blow could be the end of his Derby County career.

He’s out of contract at the end of this season along with many other Rams players.

Up next…

Up next for Derby County is a home game v Coventry City. The Rams are on a poor run of form at the moment and that all important 21st place seems to be slipping away from them.

But there’s still time to save their season – Rooney has eight games left of this season and he needs his side to claim the bulk of their available points remaining to stand a chance of avoiding League One.