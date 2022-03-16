Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said it was “right” to release nine U23s players in order to give them chances to earn contracts elsewhere.

As announced on the club’s official website, nine Sheffield Wednesday youngsters will be leaving the club at the end of their current contracts.

U23s talents Liam Waldock, Jayden Onen, Josh Dawodu, Charles Hagan, Alex Bonnington, Kwame Boateng, Josh Render, Lewis Farmer and Declan Thompson will all be departing the Owls when their deals at Hillsborough expire, opening the door for them to pursue other playing opportunities.

Now, Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore has opened up on the decisions to let the players go.

Speaking on the matter, Moore said that he felt it “right” to give the youngsters the chance to earn deals elsewhere. He went on to add that it opens the door for a couple of potential targets to join in with training sessions and U23s games, saying:

“We’ve made some decisions and I think it’s right that you give younger players the opportunity to go and play and secure contracts elsewhere.

“With the handful of games left in the Under-23s, it presents the opportunity for us to look at one or two potential targets to bring them in and put them in training sessions and games.”

Change at youth level

The departures open the door for the Owls to bring in some fresh talents to their youth ranks. Not only that, but it could free up space for players from younger age groups to make the step up to show what they have to offer against older, more experienced players.

In many occasions, dropping down a division can give young players a chance to stake claims for places in the senior side, but there has been a lack of academy talents involved this season.

Ciaran Brennan has been called upon to feature in defence during an injury crisis, while Korede Adedoyin played only three times before leaving to join Accrington Stanley in the summer.

Now, it will be hoped that these departures can not only give the players a deserved shot at breaking through elsewhere, but also pave the way for some fresh faces to break through.