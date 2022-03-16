Fulham are said to be showing an interest in Santa Clara defender Rafael Ramos ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fulham are reportedly alongside Premier League side Burnley in eyeing the 27-year-old defender, who is approaching the end of his contract with Portuguese side Santa Clara.

Ramos has been a mainstay in the Primeira Liga side’s starting XI over the course of this season and has played 89 times across all competitions since joining from Twente in July 2019, but his contract situation means he could be on the move in the summer.

What would Fulham’s starting XI look like with Ramos in it?

Marco Silva has operated with a 4-2-3-1 system for the vast majority of this season, so Ramos would be able to slot into the current formation easily.

The door could be open for a new right-back to stake a claim for a starting spot next season too. Liverpool starlet Neco Williams is only in on loan and with Cyrus Christie and Steven Sessegnon’s contracts expiring at the end of the season, Kenny Tete could be the only senior right-back on the books at Craven Cottage in the summer.

However, that being said, the aforementioned Williams has been in flying form since arriving on loan, so much so that Fulham are reportedly eyeing a reunion in the summer. It awaits to be seen if Fulham would want both Williams and Ramos or one or the other.

Regardless of who comes in, Fulham may well need another right-back in the summer, and Ramos could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for the Cottagers.