Luton Town host Preston North End in the Championship this evening.

The Hatters will be hoping that they can get their play-off ambitions back on track after losing to QPR on the weekend.

If Luton Town are able to win tonight, they could possibly end up in a play-off position. The Bedfordshire side will surely be hoping to defy the odds and enter the promotion race.

Preston North End on the other hand would overtake Blackpool and underachievers West Brom, putting them on equal points with Millwall and Coventry City.

The Hatters have been underdogs this season, with Nathan Jones’ men winning three of their last five league matches and have played some compelling football in the process.

Luton Town team news

Captain Sonny Bradley will be unavailable for selection as he is currently recovering from a groin operation for an injury that has kept him out of the squad since January. Loanee shot-stopper Jed Steer is also out of action after suffering an Achilles injury that he picked up in Luton’s FA Cup tie against Chelsea.

Defender Gabriel Osho is sidelined after he suffered a hamstring injury against Middlesbrough at the start of the month. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu will also not feature against the Lilywhites, after being substituted early on against QPR.

Predicted XI

Shea (GK)

Burke

Lockyer

Naismith

Bree

Lansbury

Clark

Bell

Jerome

Adebayo

Luton Town have been an entertaining side to watch all season, playing attractive football and looking unbeatable at times. The experience of Cameron Jerome and the consistency of Elijah Adebayo upfront will surely cause problems for the Preston North End defence.

Nathan Jones has done a commendable job in taking a squad with little Championship experience and transforming them into an established second division side.

The game kicks off at 19:45 this evening and could prove to be an exciting fixture with Luton Town keen to re-enter the top six.