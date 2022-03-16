QPR boss Mark Warburton has hailed Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper as a “very good manager” ahead of the Wednesday night meeting between the two sides.

Only four points separate QPR and Nottingham Forest heading into tonight’s clash.

The R’s sit in 5th place as it stands, but Forest would move within just one point of Warburton’s men with a victory. When Cooper took charge at the City Ground, few would have expected he would inspire such a rise.

The former England youth coach has taken Nottingham Forest out of the relegation zone and has thrust them into the fight for the play-offs. Ahead of the tie, Forest sit in 9th, four points away from the play-off spots.

Cooper’s work with Forest has drawn plenty of praise and now, Warburton has hailed the job he has done.

As quoted by QPR’s official club website, Warburton, who managed Forest in 2017, has labelled his opposite number as a “very good manager”, saying:

“They have a very good squad, if you look at the strength in depth they have, they have several big players and a very talented squad.

“Steve is a very good manager.

“I am sure the players are responding to some excellent coaching and it’s a fan base that is desperate for success, they have been out of the Premier League for a very long time now.

“There has been good investment in the squad, they are working well, playing well, in a rich vein of form, they have been playing well in the FA Cup with some big scalps against some good sides, so things are looking very rosy.

“Congratulations to them, of course, but from our point of view, we have to go there and be on the front foot, meet the challenge, enjoy it and make sure that we deliver a good QPR performance.”

Big implications

A win for either side would have a big impact on the play-off picture, while a draw would do more for Nottingham Forest than QPR.

QPR back ahead of Blackburn Rovers and into 4th if they secure all three points after Tony Mowbray’s side moved up after beating Derby County on Tuesday night.

As for Nottingham Forest, they could rise as high as 7th win a win, but a defeat could see them lose ground on the play-off spots.

The game, being hosted at the City Ground, kicks off at 19:45 pm on Wednesday night.