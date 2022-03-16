The summer ahead will be a much-welcomed period for a lot of sides in the Championship, and we could yet see a lot of movement in the dugouts.

Less than 10 games of the season remain for most sides in the Championship. And yet, the table is still very open.

The race for a play-off spot is the most exciting it’s been in a long time with a number of clubs in and around that 6th place spot, including Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, Millwall and more.

And the bottom-three is yet to decide itself either. It’s effectively a toss up between Reading, Barnsley, Derby County and Peterborough United but which one of those sides will escape the drop remains to be seen.

So which teams will be parting ways with their manager in the summer?

Stoke City have certainly struggled since the turn of the year and many Potters fans may want to see Michael O’Neill replaced.

Elsewhere, Nigel Pearson has come under some heavy criticism at Bristol City, especially so after his side lost 2-0 away at Barnsley last night.

And Steve Bruce at West Brom has taken his side three games unbeaten after last night’s win over Fulham, but a few more defeats between now and the end of the campaign could see that early pressure piled back on him.

All that and more in The72’s latest YouTube video below: