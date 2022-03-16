Hull City’s young midfielder Oliver Green has completed a loan move to non-league outfit Bridlington Town, it has been confirmed.

Despite the fact the transfer window is currently closed for EFL clubs, they are still allowed to send players out on loan to non-league sides.

It gives teams the chance to send young players out on loan to give them more first-team experience, which is exactly what Hull City have done with 18-year-old midfielder Green.

As confirmed on the club’s official website on Wednesday afternoon, Green has linked up with non-league outfit Bridlington Town.

The Seasiders, who ply their trade in the Northern Premier League Division One East, have already got one Tigers talent on board in the form of U23s midfielder Louis Beckett, so Green will have a familiar face to play alongside in his time with the club.

Green will spend the next month with Bridlington Town and will be available for selection against Frickley Athletic this weekend.

In the meantime…

While Green bids to continue his development away from the MKM Stadium, Shota Arveladze will be hoping his side can finish the season as strongly as possible.

With nine games remaining, Hull City are a comfortable 10 points away from the relegation zone and, barring a serious drop in form, look set to be playing Championship football next season.

The approaching international break means the Tigers have only two more games to play this month. First up is a visit to Coventry City on Wednesday night before hosting play-off chasers Luton Town at the weekend.