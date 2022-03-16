Fulham are said to be among the sides interested in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reports claimed earlier this week that Liverpool ace Gomez is concerned about his future at Anfield, with his situation attracting interest from elsewhere.

The 11-time England international, who is said to be valued at £23m, is reportedly on Spurs, Newcastle United, Everton, West Ham United and Fulham’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

Although it’s a move that would certainly raise some eyebrows, Fulham have previously shown their willingness to pursue ambitious targets. The signing of Harry Wilson is a perfect example, with many believing he is a player ready for Premier League football.

If the Cottagers return to the Premier League, Gomez would be a huge signing.

The centre-back has experience of playing at the highest level with both Liverpool and England but has seen limited game time at Anfield this season.

As a high-profile player, many will already know what he has to offer, but take a look at some of his highlights below to see what he could bring to Craven Cottage if a move materialised.