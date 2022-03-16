Bristol Rovers loan star Elliot Anderson has reacted after putting in another fine display in Tuesday night’s win over Colchester United.

Since arriving at the Memorial Stadium, Anderson has been a huge bit among the Bristol Rovers faithful.

Newcastle United sent the youngster to the Gas in January in a bid to give him more first-team game time, and he has more than made good on his chance to impress.

Anderson has now netted three goals and laid on two assists in 12 games for Joey Barton’s side, with his most recent strike the decisive one in Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Colchester United.

Following his second goal in as many games, Anderson moved to send a message to supporters on Twitter:

Another win, Another goal, Another MOTM ⛽️⛽️ UTG https://t.co/03nRK81k4V — Elliot Anderson (@elljanderson) March 15, 2022

The victory extends Bristol Rovers’ winning run to three and sees them overtake Sutton United to move into the League Two play-off spots.

Don’t fall in love with loan players…

Every fan is warned not to fall in love with loan players, but when Anderson is putting in the standard of performances he has been, it’s hard not to.

Either featuring on the left-hand side or as an attacking midfielder, his dribbling gets fans off their seats and his eye for goal shows exactly why he’s rated so highly at Newcastle United.

Anderson seems destined for a career at the top of the game and, although the Magpies don’t have the best track record of producing youth academy talents, the Bristol Rovers loan star has all it takes to break into Eddie Howe’s first-team in the future.