Former Sunderland defender Danny Collins has recently revealed he’s been leading some sessions for some of Sunderland’s academy squads.

Speaking on the club podcast alongside head coach Alex Neil, Collins has stated he is working towards his A-licence and as part of gaining experience, he’s been helping out in the Academy of Light.

“I’ve got my A License starting the middle of next month so I need to be in and around the academy taking some sessions.”

It can only be a good thing for the youngsters to have former Sunderland men around the academy as it gives them a taste of what it should mean to represent the Black Cats.

Collins went onto say:

“But we had the 16s in and the 18s were in so I took a couple of sessions and it was good.”

Collins signed for Sunderland in 2004 and spent five years on Wearside, making well over 100 appearances.

A fee in the region of £140,000 was spent on the defender from Chester and Sunderland ended up selling him to Stoke City in 2009.

Is a permanent position on the horizon?

With new head coach Alex Neil still somewhat settling into life on Wearside, it is reported the former Norwich boss is still looking at coaches to join forces with.

According to The Sun (13.03.22, page 60), Neil is looking at bringing Jonathan Gould to the North East. Gould worked with Neil at Preston North End as a goalkeeper coach, so they know how each other like to operate.

A familiar team of those he trusts most can only help Neil on his search for League One success. The Black Cats remain in the for promotion with eight games left in the 2021/22 campaign.

If Collins were to be successful and gain his UEFA-A Licence then there is no reason why he couldn’t find himself working full-time with Sunderland’s youngsters.