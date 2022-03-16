Accrington Stanley’s Leslie Adekoya has interest from a number of English Football League and Premier League teams, including Brighton & Hoe Albion and Norwich City.

Adekoya, 17, is a product of the Accrington Stanley youth academy. The attacker was named on the bench v Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend but is still awaiting his league debut for the League One club.

He’s made a number of appearances for Stanley’s youth sides and has scored a number of goals.

Now though, The72 can exclusive reveal that Adekoya has interest from the likes of Brighton and Norwich City, with Championship teams Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough all interested too.

Adekoya is thought to have more suitors across the country too.

Stanley are desperate to keep hold of the youngster and may look into handing him some minutes in League One before now and the end of the campaign.

John Coleman’s side currently sit in 12th place of the League One table after an impressive 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday last time out – Stanley remain 16 points outside the top-six and so another season in the third tier looks to be on the cards for them.