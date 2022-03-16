Plymouth Argyle star Ryan Hardie says it was an “incredible atmosphere” at Home Park last night.

Plymouth Argyle won 1-0 thanks to the striker’s second-half goal.

Hardie, 24, has now scored 18 goals in all competitions this season.

He took to Twitter after the game to send the following message to his followers (see tweet below):

What an incredible atmosphere that was! What a 3 points that was! Let’s go again Saturday 👊🏻⚽️💚 https://t.co/kjEdVGV9Nw — Ryan Hardie (@Ryanhardie9) March 15, 2022

Plymouth on a roll

Plymouth were dealt a blow when Ryan Lowe left for Championship side Preston North End in December but Stephen Schumacher has done an impressive job since taking over.

The Pilgrims’ win yesterday keeps their push for promotion well on track and means they have won their last four games in the league without conceding.

They are sat in 5th place in the table and are three points inside the play-offs with nine games left of the season to play.

Hardie has been a handful this term and has proven his worth after only managing to find the net twice in the last campaign.

He joined the club in 2019 on loan from Rangers before making his move permanent in January 2021. Prior to his move to England, the former Scotland youth international also had loan spells away from Ibrox at Raith Rovers, St Mirren and Livingston to gain experience.

Next up for Plymouth is another home clash against Accrington Stanley this weekend and John Coleman’s side make the trip down south on the back of a decent 1-1 draw at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday last night.

Schumacher’s men then take on Cheltenham Town on Tuesday next week.