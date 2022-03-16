Hull City parted company with Jackson Irvine back in 2020 after his contract expired.

Hull City didn’t extend his deal at the MKM Stadium and the midfielder subsequently became a free agent.

Irvine, 27, was without a club for seven months before getting back into the game with Hibernian in January 2021.

He then spent the second-half of last season playing in the Scottish Premiership before embarking a new challenge abroad with St. Pauli.

Eyeing promotion to the Bundesliga

Irvine has been a regular this season as his side eye promotion to the Bundesliga. He has made 25 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with a single goal and two assists.

St. Pauli are joint-top of the Bundesliga.2 at the moment and are level on 48 points at the summit with SV Darmstadt and Werder Bremen.

The top two get promoted automatically whilst 3rd place has a play-off final against whoever finishes 16th in the Bundesliga to decide who plays in the top flight next term.

Irvine could potentially be playing against the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen next season and his club haven’t played at that level for 11 years now.

He is teammates with former Preston North End and Charlton Athletic striker Simon Mackienok and Wales international defender James Lawrence these days.

Irvine spent three years at Hull from 2017 to 2020 and was signed by former boss Leonid Slutsky from Burton Albion. The Australia international went on to play 112 games for the Tigers altogether and picked up 10 goals and nine assists from midfield.