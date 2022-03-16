Ex-Blackburn Rovers favourite Elliott Bennett has urged his former side to “keep believing” following their midweek win over Derby County.

After a run of inconsistent form, Blackburn Rovers picked up an important win over Derby County on Tuesday night.

It looked as though Tony Mowbray’s side were in for another tough night at the office when Ravel Morrison put the visitors 1-0 up shortly before the half-hour mark.

However, after the break, Rovers rallied. Goals from Scott Wharton and Tyrhys Dolan ensured Blackburn Rovers were 2-1 up before 60 minutes, with Sam Gallagher heading home a third in the 97th minute to secure all three points.

The win comes as a much-needed confidence boost for Rovers. And now, they have earned plaudits from one of their former players.

Speaking on Twitter following the game, ex-Blackburn Rovers ace Bennett applauded his former side for their performance, urging them to “keep believing” as they fight for a top-six spot.

Great win for @Rovers too tonight! Especially going a goal down. All to play for in the run in! Keep believing 💪🏽 — Elliott Bennett (@Ebenno88) March 15, 2022

“All to play for”

Blackburn Rovers were in the driving seat for a play-off spot earlier this year, and it looked as though they could even fight for an automatic promotion spot. However, after struggling for goals in a difficult run, they are now firmly in the fight for the play-offs.

Rovers have eight games left to play in the Championship season and, as Bennett says, it’s all still to play for.

The likes of Sheffield United, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and more will all be hoping to put themselves in a position to pounce if one of the top-six slips up, so Mowbray’s side will have to be on their A-game until the end of the season.