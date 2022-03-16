After two years with the club, Toni Leistner departed QPR in the summer of 2020 to join German side Hamburg.

QPR brought the centre-back to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium back in July 2018.

Over the course of his time with the R’s, Leistner played 71 times across all competitions, chipping in with two goals and laying on two assists in the process. His desire and determination was clear to see in his time at the club, but he was a player who divided opinions among supporters at times.

But how has he fared since leaving QPR?

Return to Germany

Leistner left QPR and moved back to Germany to play for Hamburg over the 2020/21 campaign, but that would prove to be his only season with the club.

The Dresden-born defender featured 20 times for Die Rothosen in his single campaign before departing at the end of his contract.

A new challenge

Following his departure from HSV, Leistner joined Belgian side Sint-Truiden, marking only the second time the centre-back has played outside of Germany.

Since joining the Jupiler Pro League outfit at the start of this season, Leistner has been named as the club’s captain and has missed only three games – all due to suspension. Across all competitions, the former QPR man has played 23 times, contributing one assist and helping keep six clean sheets.

As it stands, Leistner’s Sint-Truiden side occupy 10th place, sitting a comfortable 16 points away from the bottom two and only three away from the top-eight.

Having been named captain and with two suspensions already to his name this season, it seems Leistner’s leadership and bullish defending that was on display at QPR is still clear to see at Sint-Truiden.