Coventry City host Hull City in the Championship this evening.

The Sky Blues come into this fixture on the back of an outstanding 4-1 win over Sheffield United last weekend.

A win for Coventry could see them jump as high as seventh, edging themselves closer to a potential play-off place. Three points for Hull on the other hand would put them on 41 points and would help them to secure Championship status for another season.

Coventry will be aiming to build upon their weekend win due to their recent league form, not being as consistent as they would probably like it to be. The Tigers will be hoping to continue their recent form on the road, picking up six points in their last four games away from home.

Coventry City team news

The Sky Blues will be without wing-back Jake Bidwell after he picked up a groin injury against his former side Swansea. Captain Liam Kelly will continue to sit on the side-line due to a hamstring injury and youngster Josh Eccles will be unavailable for selection after tearing his calf back in February.

Midfielder Jordan Shipley is also injured after tearing his hamstring during an U23s match at the beginning of March.

Predicted XI

Moore (GK)

Rose

McFadzean

Clarke-Salter

Kane

Allen

Hamer

Maatsen

O’Hare

Gyokeres

Godden

Coventry have a strong starting XI. They have a lot of skill and pace going forward that has helped them get to where currently are this season. Players like O’Hare and Gyokeres have been outstanding this season for the West Midlands club and could cause problems for the Hull defenders.

Even with a few injuries, it is likely that Mark Robins will play a mostly unchanged side from the one that won emphatically on the weekend.

The game kicks off at 19:45 this evening and could prove to be an exciting one, with a Coventry team who are to prone to scoring a lot goals and a Hull side that don’t score many.