Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has hailed the performances of defender Jack Robinson ahead of tonight’s Championship clash v Blackpool.

Sheffield United travel to Blackpool in the Champion later this evening.

It’s another huge game for the Blades who go into tonight’s bout of fixtures in 7th place of the table, with a win able to see them leapfrog Middlesbrough and move as high as 5th in the table.

Heckingbottom will need another big performance from his players – Blackpool have proved to be a keen addition to the Championship this season and they might be eyeing up a late top-six charge of their own, with just eight points separating themselves and Middlesbrough in 6th.

One player who’s become an important one in recent weeks for the Blades is Robinson – the 28-year-old has featured 19 times so far this season but has come under criticism at times from Sheffield United fans.

Speaking to SUTV on Robinson, Heckingbottom had this to say:

“Believing in him. Making it really clear what we expect and what his role is, and when he’s performed it, he’s held his place, hasn’t he?

“So I think that’s really important, and there’s that consistent with him. The same last year, he was coming back from an injury. We had one or two, obviously we were at the bottom-end of the Premier League, and he [Robinson] was coming back, and I said: ‘…If you get to the level where you’re training well enough, you’re in, I’ll have a look at you.’

“He did that. His training was top and he got in the team.

“That message was already put across to him, so he knows if he’s performing, he’s going to stay in the team, and he has. On the whole he’s performed very, very well.”

The Hecky effect…

Heckingbottom has completely transformed Sheffield United’s fortunes this season. He’s replaced the previously steely ways of Slavisa Jokanovic with a more humble approach, perhaps putting an arm round certain players to get more from them

Robinson has certainly improved under his watch. The likes of Sander Berge was also coming under scrutiny in the first half of the season but he’s since improved, and it suggests that Heckingbottom’s man-management skills are to be admired.

Tonight’s game v Blackpool will certainly be another challenging one for Sheffield United. But if they’re to earn themselves a spot in the Premier League next season then they need to win games like tonight’s.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.