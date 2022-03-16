Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Alex Gilbey is a “top, top player” at League One level.

Charlton Athletic picked up a big 1-0 win over Gillingham last night thanks to the midfielder’s first-half strike.

Gilbey, 27, has managed to score only twice in the league for the Addicks this term and was left out against Accrington Stanley last weekend.

His manager wants more from him and believes he has the capability to be a key player after his impressive showing against the Gills.

Jackson has said, as per the official club Twitter account:

“Delighted for Gilbs. It difficult for me to leave him out. We’ve got a good relationship. For me, he’s a player who should be doing what he’s done tonight every single week. He’s a top, top player at this level and he needs to add the goals to his game.”

Charlton spell so far

Charlton signed Gilbey in August from MK Dons and he chipped in with three goals during his first season at The Valley.

He started out at Colchester United and rose into their first-team as a youngster before Wigan Athletic landed him back in 2016.

The Londoner struggled to make an impact during his two-year spell at the DW Stadium though and moved to MK Dons to get his career back on track.

Gilbey was a hit with the Dons and fired 11 goals in 105 games during his time in Buckinghamshire to earn his switch to Charlton.

He hasn’t quite lived up to the form he had at Stadium MK so far with the Addicks but will be hoping yesterday’s goal against Gillingham can give him the confidence to have a strong end to the campaign.

Next up for Charlton is another home clash against Burton Albion this weekend as they look to climb further away from the drop zone.