Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says Stephen Quinn is out with an ankle injury.

Mansfield Town’s midfielder sustained the injury in the game at Tranmere Rovers last Friday.

Quinn, 35, has been ever-present for the Stags this season but missed their match away at Port Vale last night.

The Republic of Ireland international saw his side lose 3-1 away to the Valiants to make it back-to-back defeats in the league.

Clough provided this update on his situation after the game at Vale Park, as per the club’s official YouTube channel:

“Yeah he’s injured (from) the tackle early on in the game on Friday at Tranmere, (his) ankle.

“We’ve done unbelievably well in the run (of form) to be largely injury free and now all of a sudden you pick up two or three.”

Mansfield also left out Matty Longstaff and Lucas Akins due to injury, whilst Elliott Hewitt was rested.

Blow for Mansfield

Not having Quinn available is a blow for Clough’s side and it is yet to be known how long he could potentially be out of action for at this stage.

The experienced midfielder has made 30 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with a single goal and four assists.

Mansfield made his move to Field Mill permanent last summer after he had a loan stint from Burton Albion in the last campaign.

He has played over 550 games in his career to date and has also had spells at Sheffield United, Hull City and Reading in the past.

Next up for the Stags is a home clash against Stevenage this weekend as they look to bounce back from their disappointing past couple of results. Boro make the trip to Nottinghamshire in a dire run of form and haven’t won in their past nine matches.