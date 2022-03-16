Wigan Athletic continued their march towards the Championship with a 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night.

Leam Richardson’s side are now four games undefeated in League One and are only four points behind leaders Rotherham United with two games in hand.

Goals either side of the half-time break from Josh Magennis and Will Keane secured all three points for Wigan Athletic, leaving their opponents rooted to the bottom of the table and eight points away from safety with eight games remaining.

Once again, Wigan Athletic midfielder Tom Naylor put in a brilliant display in the middle of the park.

The stats behind Naylor’s display

It’s worth remembering that Wigan Athletic paid nothing to bring Naylor to the DW Stadium last summer. He has arguably been the Latics’ player of the season so far, and his display against Crewe Alexandra showed why.

The 30-year-old completed 36 of his 48 passes for a success rate of 75%, making one key pass in the game. He was brilliant in carrying the ball too, completing two dribbles, a number only equalled by the Railwaymen’s Callum Ainley.

Defensively, Naylor was important once again. He won his only defensive aerial duel of the game and won five out of six tackles, being dribbled past only once. Moreover, he completed an impressive three interceptions and made one clearance.

If Wigan Athletic are to go up this season, it will be largely thanks to Naylor’s contributions in the middle of the park, helping cement him as a firm favourite among supporters.