QPR travel to Nottingham Forest in the Championship tonight.

QPR face a bogey team of theirs in Nottingham Forest later tonight, in a huge game at the top of the Championship table.

The R’s sit in 5th place after their comeback win over Luton Town last time out whilst Forest sit in 9th, unbeaten in their last eight in all competitions.

It promises to be a close-fought game between two good sides, and with both still having everything to play for this season.

QPR team news

Mark Warburton has something of a goalkeeper crisis on his hands at the moment. Seny Dieng (quad) remains sidelined, with Jordan Archer (shoulder) and Joe Walsh (hand) both injured too.

Elsewhere, Lyndon Dykes has been ruled out of tonight’s game with an ongoing hamstring injury.

Predicted XI

Marshall (GK)

Wallace

Barbet

Dunne

Dickie

Odubajo

Johansen

Field

Chair

Willock

Gray

Jeff Hendrick has come under the spotlight since joining on loan from Newcastle United in January. After his performance v Luton Town, many would like to see Luke Amos take his place in midfield, but to accommodate the return of Chris Willock in attack expect Stefan Johansen to partner Sam Field in front of the defence.

Elsewhere, the back-five for QPR selects itself. David Marshall will continue in goal for the R’s and expect Andre Gray to continue leading the line – the man on loan from Watford has scored seven in 21 league outings for QPR this season.

Tonight’s game at the City Ground kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports Arena.