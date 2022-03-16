Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens says George Ray has a tight hamstring.

Leyton Orient substituted the defender off in their game against Forest Green Rovers last night.

The O’s ended up drawing with the table toppers 1-1 thanks to Ruel Sotiriou’s second-half goal.

They are now unbeaten in their last four league games.

Wellens provided this update on Ray’s situation, as per the official YouTube channel:

“I think it was just a tight hamstring but he didn’t feel anything in terms of a tear. We’ve probably done a thousand miles this week, over the past four or five days, so it might have something to do with travelling.

“It’s up to him to manage himself over the next two or three days and we’ll see where we are.”

Leyton Orient spell so far

Leyton Orient swooped to sign Ray on loan from fellow League Two side Exeter City in the January transfer window to add more depth to their defensive department.

The centre-back has since made seven appearances for the London club in all competitions.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Crewe Alexandra and went on to play 152 games altogether for the Railwaymen before leaving for a two-year spell at Tranmere Rovers.

Exeter landed him last summer but he was given the green light to leave for Orient this winter after he played 23 times for the Grecians during the first-half of this campaign. He will be assessed over the coming days as his new temporary side prepare to face Rochdale at home this weekend.

Wellens has made a decent impression so far since taking over from Kenny Jackett earlier this month and has his sights firmly set on keeping his newly inherited squad in the Football League.

The O’s are currently 20th in the league table after yesterday’s point and are six points above the relegation zone with nine games left to play now.