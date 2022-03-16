Nottingham Forest host QPR in the Championship this evening.

Forest will be hoping to pick up from where they left off after convincingly beating relegation threatened Reading 4-0 last week.

A win for the East Midlands side could put them just one point outside the play-off places in 7th. Whereas a win for QPR would see them move above Blackburn and be just four points away from the automatic promotion spots.

Forest will also be aiming to carry on their superb home form under the management of Steve Cooper, having not lost a league fixture at City Ground since their 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town last December.

QPR on the other hand will hoping to build upon their important win against high flying Luton and in doing so putting together some positive form after an extended period of inconsistent results

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest skipper Lewis Grabban will be unavailable for this fixture after he picked up an ankle injury against Cardiff City back in January.

Centre-back Steve Cook has been sidelined for six weeks after he picked up an ankle injury against the Royals on the weekend and loan player Max Lowe will also be unable to play after picking up a groin injury last weekend as well.

Predicted XI

Horvath (GK)

Worrall

Figueiredo

McKenna

Spence

Yates

Colback

Cafu

Garner

Johnson

Davis



Forest have a strong starting XI. They have quality right across the pitch and Cooper seemingly knows his best formation and his best starting side.

Barring any fresh injury concerns, we could see a largely unchanged side form the one that beat Reading last time out.

The game kicks off at 19:45 tonight and it looks set to be a crucial fixture for both sides as they fight for play-off places – the game is available to watch on Sky Sports Arena.