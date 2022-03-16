Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Nigel Quashie has spoken out over their most recent win over league leaders Fulham.

West Brom were able to hold a clean sheet against the Championship table-toppers and come away with all three points following a 1-0 victory last night.

The win marks Steve Bruce’s second win in charge of the Baggies and it extends their unbeaten run to three. Whilst they may sit in mid-table, their points tally suggests a late top-six push isn’t totally off the cards.

Quashie signed for West Brom back in 2006, the season where West Brom ultimately ended up relegated from the top tier. He left The Hawthorns at the end of the season as he expressed a desire to return to the Premier League following two back-to-back relegations for the English midfielder.

The former Baggies man took to Twitter last night to express his views on his former team’s win:

The proof is when these players @WBA are at it they are more than good enough. A result like this should give the players an incentive to go on and have a positive run to the end of the season. BTW Taylor Gardner Hickman has been a breath of fresh air this season👏 #WBA — Nigel Quashie (@NigelQuashie1) March 15, 2022

Gardner-Hickman, who began the 2021/22 campaign playing in Premier League 2 for West Brom’s U23 side, has since featured heavily in and around the senior squad.

The 20-year-old full-back has shown signs of extreme talent and he is a player who could be pivotal to West Brom’s success in years to come.

Bruce’s Baggies back on track?

With 11 games left in the season, Bruce’s side sit six points off of 6th placed Middlesbrough. West Brom fans will remain hopeful of a late resurgence.

Life in the West Midlands for Bruce had a rocky start. However, it seems things are beginning to pick up and they may just be finding form at the right time for success.

West Brom, on paper, are the least likely newly relegated team to make an instant return to the top flight with Fulham topping the table and Sheffield United sitting seventh.

Despite this concerning point, all West Brom fans can do is hope Bruce provides the Championship success he’s had in the past.