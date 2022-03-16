Middlesbrough returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

Chris Wilder’s men picked up their first Championship away win of 2022 with a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City.

It was a night to forget for the Blues, who went 1-0 down thanks to Aaron Connolly’s close-range finish. Paddy McNair missed a penalty with the score still at 1-0, but Folarin Balogun added a second shortly after the hour-mark to secure all three points for Middlesbrough.

Several impressed for Boro, but one man who stood out was defender Anfernee Dijksteel.

The stats behind Dijksteel’s display…

Operating on the right-hand side of Wilder’s back three, Dijksteel is given a license to get forward. He was involved in the opening goal too, providing the assist for Connolly’s goal. The Dutchman completed 2/3 dribbles, but was also defensively sound to help Boro keep a clean sheet.

Across the game, Dijksteel won his only aerial duel of the game and completed an impressive 4 clearances, a total only bettered by fellow defender Dael Fry and Birmingham City man Gary Garnder (both 5).

The former Charlton Athletic star wasn’t dispossessed once throughout the game and managed a 100% tackle success rate, also managing one interception in an all-round solid display from the player.

Looking forward, Dijskteel will be determined to nail down the starting spot at right centre-back once again as Boro bid to earn a top-six finish. Up next for Dijskteel and co is a huge FA Cup clash against Chelsea as they look to maintain their historical cup run.