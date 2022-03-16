Stevenage have sacked Paul Tisdale, reports Alex Crook.

Stevenage have parted company with the former Exeter City, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers boss after their 2-1 loss at home to Northampton Town last night.

Boro are in a poor run of form at the moment and are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of League Two.

They are now deciding to take drastic action by dismissing their manager, with talkSPORT reporter Crook tweeting (see tweet below):

Hearing Paul Tisdale has been sacked by #StevenageFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) March 16, 2022

Tisdale’s time at Stevenage

Stevenage turned to Tisdale in late November after deciding to sack Alex Revell but he has won just three games out of a possible 21 since taking over.

They are currently 22nd in the league table and are three points above the relegation zone as things stand. However, 23rd place Oldham Athletic have two games in hand and they would sink into the bottom two if John Sheridan’s side won those.

The Hertfordshire club are winless in their last nine games and have nine matches left to save their Football League status.

Stevenage nearly went down a couple of years ago and were only saved by the demise of Macclesfield Town.

Tisdale is an experienced manager at fourth level and spent 12 years at Exeter from 2006 to 2018 and oversaw 626 matches for the Grecians from the dugout.

His more recent spells at MK Dons, Bristol Rovers and now Stevenage have all ended in the chop though and he has a decision to make on what direction he wants his career to take now.