Birmingham City lost 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship last night.

Kristian Pedersen saw red late on, piling more misery onto the result for Bowyer’s side who now sit in 19th place of the Championship table, with only eight games of the season remaining.

Relegation seems a far-fetched outcome for Blues, but it’s not mathematically impossible just yet – they sit 13 points ahead of Barnsley in 22nd.

Nevertheless, last night’s defeat was another one for this season’s collection and speaking to Birmingham Live after the game, Bowyer was not shy in criticising his players’ performance:

“We lost 2-0 and it should have been more. I will always say it how it is tonight wasn’t good enough in lots of ways. I am the person in charge and I take full responsibility for that. But sometimes the players have to look at themselves and when you walk off the pitch say: ‘Has my performance been acceptable’.

“Too many of ours can’t do that tonight. That disappointments me more than anything, if there’s anything we are good at it’s the physical side. We outfight our opponents but we lost every battle all over the pitch so that hurts me a lot.”

Bowyer came in during the last Championship campaign. He replaced Aitor Karanka who looked to have Blues heading for League One and despite steadying the ship, and fending off relegation, Bowyer has struggled this season.

But the former Birmingham City midfielder has had very little resources to work with. Blues have had largely the same side for a number of seasons now and they continue to struggle near the foot of the Championship table.

“Accepting defeat, rolling over, pulling out of tackles, that’s not what this football club is all about, I didn’t see enough passion out there tonight,” Bowyer continued.

“That hurts me but it’s been like that for the last four years. You are not in a relegation fight for the last four years fighting to the last day unless you have performances likes that. It shocks me because I don’t accept it.

“That’s the running theme here, that’s what we need to change here, it’s going to take time, in the summer people are going to have to move on.”

Time for change…

Birmingham City have a number of players out of contract in the summer and so we can expect to see a lot of changes to the squad in pre-season.

Bowyer is right that a lot of his players have perhaps been at the club for too long, and have become too comfortable with achieving lower-end finishes in the Championship.

He’s in charge of a club with rich heritage and passionate fans and they deserve much more than what they’ve been seeing in recent seasons.

It’s not an overnight job. But Bowyer looks to have change on the agenda this summer and so fans will be hopeful that he makes some lasting, positive changes in the summer.

Up next for Blues is a trip to Swansea City this weekend.