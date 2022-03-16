Millwall host Huddersfield Town tonight in a clash that could have a big impact on the Championship play-off picture.

Millwall and Huddersfield Town are the two in-form sides in the Championship at the moment, and tonight, they meet at The Den.

The Lions’ run has brought them back into the play-off picture when it looked as though their season was set to end with a mid-table finish. As it stands, Gary Rowett’s men sit five points away from the top-six with 10 games remaining.

The visit of Huddersfield Town presents Millwall with another chance to close the gap on the play-offs and really test their mettle. Carlos Corberan’s men are on a brilliant undefeated run in the Championship and sit in 3rd, three points behind Bournemouth in 2nd.

Millwall team news

Heading into the clash with the Terriers, the Lions’ only fresh injury worry is versatile ace George Evans.

Although he was included in the matchday squad against Middlesbrough at the weekend, he didn’t come on after complaining of a calf issue in the warm-up. Defender Shaun Hutchinson remains sidelined and could see his absence extended after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation.

Predicted XI

(3-5-2)

Bialkowski (GK)

Ballard

Wallace

Cooper

McNamara

Saville

Mitchell

Malone

Wallace

Burey

Bennett

After struggling at the weekend, it could be wise for Rowett to bring Benik Afobe out of the starting XI in place of Tyler Burey. Other than that switch, deploying the same midfield and defensive unit that drew against Middlesbrough, but with the added spark of Burey, could help Millwall pick up a big win.

The game kicks off at 19:45 tonight.