Reading boss Paul Ince has indicated that the decision to take talismanic striker Lucas Joao off against Bournemouth was down to fitness after suffering from Covid-19.

The decision was met with discontent from the Reading supporters as Joao was withdrawn for Yakou Meite in the 75th minute.

After Saturday’s second-half capitulation against Nottingham Forest, Ince demanded a response and he definitely got what he was looking for at the Vitality Stadium.

Despite Cherries striker Dominic Solanke firing the Championship promotion chasers ahead inside eight minutes, Reading deservedly equalised through Tom Ince with a sensational strike into the top corner.

With relegation rivals Barnsley picking up another crucial victory against Bristol City, the point could be invaluable for Ince’s side moving forward.

Speaking after his side’s draw, as quoted by BerkshireLive, Ince responded to the discontent from Reading supporters towards his decision to take Joao off. Here’s what he had to say:

“Booing is negative.

“I love the Reading fans, I’ve only been here three weeks but they have to understand Joad had Covid. He was struggling to breathe. It was my decision to take him off. That’s what I get paid for. Irrespective of the score, he was always coming off at that time because he was always going to struggle.

“He is our talisman and is the one who will get us goals. He had a couple of opportunities to score and we have to think about Blackburn, and then Barnsley and the next nine games.”

A decision that could prove pivotal moving forward…

After showing glimpses of his talent during his time at Sheffield Wednesday, the Portuguese has become one of the Championship’s leading strikers when fit.

Not only with his goals, but his movement and impressive footwork also make him a nightmare for defenders especially when he’s running with the ball at his feet.

After last season’s impressive campaign, in which he registered 19 goals and seven assists, Joao has struggled with injuries this time around. But, he is still on his way to reaching double figures before the end of the season.

With six goals in 15 outings thus far for the Royals, Joao has shown how important he is to this Reading side.

Up next for the Royals is Blackburn Rovers who after scoring just a single goal in their last nine outings, produced a fine second-half comeback to defeat Derby County 3-1.