Stoke City travel to Cardiff City tonight in the Championship clash.

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City side will be hoping to return to winning ways following back-to-back league draws and a winless run of eight.

Their opponents, Cardiff City, may be below the Potters in the league standings, but they’re enjoying a slightly more successful run of three games unbeaten.

Steve Morrison’s squad will be hopeful of extending their positive run and piling more misery onto the visitors this evening.

Stoke City team news

Harry Souttar is out with a season-ending injury that he suffered whilst on international duty in November.

The latest news from O’Neill is that Nick Powell will be out for just over a month with a quad injury.

Liam Moore (knee) and Tommy Smith (ankle) were also described as major doubts for any games before the international break which is later this month.

Morgan Fox will likely not return to contention until after the international break following his hamstring injury, he has however returned to training.

Ben Wilmot is one caution away from a suspension.

Predicted XI

Bonham (GK)

Chester

Harwood-Bellis

Jagielka

Duhaney

Baker

Allen

Thompson

Tymon

Brown

Maja

A return to winning ways?

Stoke City fans will be desperate to come away with all three points for the first time since the beginning of February, however the hosts will be confident they can prevent this from happening.

The once large hopes of challenging for promotion have since dwindled away for O’Neill and the final 12 games of this season will be all about ending strong and building a solid foundation for next year.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.