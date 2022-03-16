Swansea City head to the Weston Homes Stadium to face strugglers Peterborough United on Wednesday night.

Just as Russell Martin’s men looked as though they were building some steam, they have fallen to back-to-back defeats against Blackpool and Fulham. However, they have a great chance to correct their form against Peterborough United tonight.

The Posh are sat at the foot of the Championship table and are at risk of being cut adrift in the fight to stay up, so they will be determined to pick up a much-needed win here.

Swansea City team news

After a spell on the sidelines, loaned-in playmaker Hannes Wolf could make a return to action for the Swans. The Austrian last featured in 2-0 win over West Brom towards the end of last month, so it will be hoped that he can help Martin’s men return to winning ways.

Left-sided ace Ryan Manning misses out again as he continues to serve a suspension for the red card picked up in the heavy defeat to Fulham, with the Swans’ appeal to overturn the red failing.

Nathanael Ogbeta and Kyle Joseph should be available, with the former coming on off the bench against Blackpool. Both played for the U23s on Monday, defeating QPR’s youngsters 5-1.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Fisher (GK)

Christie

Naughton

Cabango

Ogbeta

Grimes

Downes

Ntcham

Piroe

Paterson

Obafemi

With Ogbeta yet to make his first start, his 45-minute outing for the U23s could mean he is brought in to start at left-back against Peterborough United. However, if he isn’t deemed ready for a start just yet, Korey Smith could deputise in the role once again.

The game kicks off at 19:45.