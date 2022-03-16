Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi has suggested that he isn’t focused on the Championship table after last night’s win over Bristol City, but is instead focusing on his side’s performances.

The Tykes are now only two points away from safety and have carried on their recent league resurgence with a crucial victory against an under-achieving Bristol City side. These three points could prove to be the Yorkshire side’s most important of the season as they narrow the gap between themselves and Reading even further.

Their comeback in recent fixtures will surely cause Barnsley fans to remember the 2019/20 season where they miraculously avoided relegation in the latter stages of that campaign.

The Tykes struck twice in the first half with goals from Carlton Morris and Michal Helik being the deciding factor in what was an overall commanding performance. Asbaghi’s men have now picked up 11 points in their last six games including a shock draw against league leaders Fulham, and a convincing win over playoff challenging Middlesbrough.

However, Asbaghi himself spoke to the Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane, in which he explained that the goings on in the league table do not give the team confidence but their own performances do.

He also stated that he pay any attention to any of last night’s Championship fixtures.

Asbaghi: “What happens in the table does not give us confidence. We get that from playing well and winning. I don’t even know what happened in the other games, I just knew whatever happened we would still be in the relegation zone." — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) March 15, 2022

Stand out performers..

Striker Carlton Morris has experienced a redemption under Asbaghi after an underwhelming period under previous boss Markus Schopp. He ‘s scored four goals in his last nine games and won Man of the Match for heroic performance against the Cottagers last weekend.

Morris is starting to look a lot more confidence when going forward and creating chances and this could be down to the excellent man management from Asbaghi, who clearly knows how to get the best out of his players.

Amine Bassi, Michael Helik and Callum Styles have also all seemed to play with more creative freedom since the former IFK Goteburg manager has taken over.

Asbaghi’s overall attitude in not focusing too much on the sides around them is a positive one and has seemed to have allowed his side to go out onto the pitch and play without any fear.

Up next for them is a tough away fixture against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United on Saturday.