Blackburn Rovers kept their play-off hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Derby County on Tuesday night.

It looked as though it may be a difficult day at the office for Tony Mowbray’s side when Ravel Morrison put Derby County ahead just before the half-hour mark.

However, Blackburn Rovers rallied after half-time to secure all three points. Scott Wharton headed home from a Joe Rothwell corner before Tyrhys Dolan met a Bradley Dack cross to put Rovers ahead.

Sam Gallagher secured the win in the 97th minute, heading beyond Ryan Allsop after a good cross from Ryan Giles.

But, it was Blackburn Rovers’ first goalscorer Wharton who was the standout star of the game.

The stats behind Wharton’s display

The 24-year-old had to put a difficult first-half behind him, as did much of Mowbray’s side, but he can out and flourished in the second-half as Rovers fought their way back into the game and into the lead.

On the ball, Wharton was brilliant, despite the fact Blackburn Rovers only had 41% possession. The academy graduate completed 55 of his 75 passes attempted (75% completion rate) and completed one successful dribble.

Aerially was where Wharton was at his best though. Not only did he win his header to bring Mowbray’s side level, but he won his three defensive aerials too, giving him a 100% success rate in the air.

Performances like last night will only further endear Wharton to the hearts of Blackburn Rovers fans and will cement him as a firm part of the club’s plans moving forward.