West Brom picked up an important win on Tuesday night, defeating runaway leaders Fulham 1-0 at The Hawthorns.

Just as it looked as though West Brom’s season was done, the Baggies have pulled a few good results out of the bag.

After defeating Hull City and securing a late draw against Huddersfield Town, Steve Bruce’s men have beaten Championship leaders Fulham 1-0 in front of their home fans.

Callum Robinson’s tidy finish just after the hour mark was enough for Bruce’s side to secure all three points, leaving them three undefeated in the Championship.

One man who stood out throughout was academy graduate Taylor Gardner-Hickman. The 20-year-old has become a popular figure among supporters since breaking into the senior side this season, and his performance against Fulham would have done his chances of nailing down a consistent starting spot no harm.

The stats behind Gardner-Hickman’s display

On a night where Fulham dominated possession, Gardner-Hickman made the most of his time on the ball. He only had 3.3% possession across the 90 minutes, but in that time he completed 19 of his 23 passes for a success rate of 83%, also completing one successful dribble.

Garnder-Hickman won both of the aerial duels he contested and was the Baggies’ go-to man from corners, taking six corners and picking out a teammate on three occasions.

The West Brom academy graduate wasn’t dribbled past once and showed no fear in getting further forward while Jake Livermore sat deeper, playing an important role in a win that keeps the Baggies’ faint play-off hopes alive.