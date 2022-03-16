Lincoln City are still planning to sign an emergency goalkeeper, as per a report by Lincolnshire Live.

Lincoln City have been playing youngster Jordan Wright between the sticks for their past three games.

The Imps have been linked with a move for Sheffield United stopper Jake Eastwood this week.

Michael Appleton’s side were in action last night but lost 2-1 away to table toppers Rotherham United.

Lincoln eyeing emergency addition

Eastwood has fallen down the pecking order at Sheffield United and a loan move to Lincoln would give him chance to get some game time under his belt.

The Rotherham-born ‘keeper has been on the books of the Blades for his whole career to date but has only made three appearances for them so far.

Instead, he has gained experience out on loan at Sheffield FC, Gainsborough Trinity, Mickleover Sports, Chesterfield, Scunthorpe United, Kilmarnock, Grimsby Town and Portsmouth.

He isn’t the only option available to Lincoln at the moment and they have a decision to make on who they could potentially bring in to provide more competition and depth to their currently depleted goalkeeping department.

Lincoln have been in decent form recently despite yesterday’s loss and are eight points above the relegation zone with nine games left of the season to play.

It has been a tough campaign for the Imps and they will want to avoid getting sucked into any unnecessary trouble over the coming weeks.

Next up is a home clash against Sunderland this weekend, followed by an away trip to Shrewsbury Town.