Tranmere Rovers boss says Everton loan man Lewis Warrington is “technically such a good little player” after his goal last night.

Tranmere Rovers beat Harrogate Town 2-0 at home yesterday.

Warrington, 19, scored his first goal for the club since his loan switch in the January transfer window.

The youngster has been enjoying plenty of first-team football with the League Two side.

Mellon was full of praise for him after the win last night and has said, as per the club’s official YouTube channel:

“He’s technically such a good little player. He’s capable of knowing when to link up with the front men and he’s capable of driving that midfield at back fours. That is something as a 19-year-old. That’s all he is and he’ll develop as he goes along. He’s had a good night tonight.”

Tranmere spell so far

Tranmere swooped to sign Warrington this past winter to add more competition and depth in the middle of the park and he has taken the injured Jay Spearing’s place over recent weeks.

The Birkenhead-born man has made eight appearances for the Whites so far and will be hoping to play a key part in their push for promotion between now and the end of the campaign.

He has been on the books at Everton for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy of the Premier League side.

Warrington has been a key player for the Toffees at various youth levels but is yet to make a senior appearance.

He is gaining valuable experience on loan at Prenton Park and his side are back in action this weekend away at Harrogate Town.

They are now 4th in the league table and outside the automatic places on goal difference behind Newport County.