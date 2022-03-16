Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at home to Accrington Stanley in League One last night.

Sheffield Wednesday have been typically inconsistent of late. Earlier in the month they suffered a 3-1 defeat away at Lincoln City before returning to Hillsborough, and thumping Cambridge United 6-0.

It put them in good stead to go on and claim another win against Accrington Stanley last night. But the Owls would eventually draw the game 1-1, with Callum Paterson handing them the lead soon after the hour mark but for Marvin Johnson scoring an owl goal late on.

The draw leaves Sheffield Wednesday in 7th place of the League One table. Alarmingly for Darren Moore as well, he had to bring Liam Palmer off at half-time, with Everton loanee Lewis Gibson having been left out of the squad.

Speaking to swfc.co.uk after the game, Moore gave this update on the pair:

“Lewis [Gibson] has picked up a knock and we will know more in the next 24 hours or so, and it’s the same with Liam [Palmer], he felt something down towards his calf so we’ll have him assessed.”