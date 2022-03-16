Stoke City are taking a look at Dover Athletic midfielder George Wilkinson, as per a report by Kent Online.

Stoke City have brought the youngster in on trial and he is currently with his second week with the Championship side.

Wilkinson, 17, has broken into Dover’s first-team in the National League this season despite his young age.

He played for the non-league outfit in their game against FC Halifax Town over the weekend before heading back to training with the Potters.

Potential addition for Stoke?

Stoke could see Wilkinson as a potential addition to their development squad for the next campaign.

The teenager has already been exposed to senior football at such a young age and his current club could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer, especially following their relegation to the National League South.

Dover’s decline has actually helped his game time and he has made 11 appearances in all competitions this term after making his debut in an FA Trophy clash against Bromley.

Andy Hessenthaler’s side handed him his first professional contract alongside Luke Baptiste in January.

Stoke have endured a frustrating campaign in the Championship this term and are currently sat in 15th place in the league table. Their chances of making the play-offs have faded away now and their focus will surely shift on next term now.

Michael O’Neill’s men are in action this evening away at Cardiff City as they look to bounce back from their run of seven league matches without a win.