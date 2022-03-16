Blackburn Rovers beat Derby County 3-1 in the Championship last night.

Derby County went into half-time with a 1-0 lead after Ravel Morrison scored on 28 minutes, but second-half goals from Scott Wharton, Tyrhys Dolan and Sam Gallagher sealed an important win for the home side.

Blackburn remain in 4th place of the Championship table and now only five points behind Bournemouth in 2nd who drew at home to Reading.

Speaking to RoversTV after the game, Mowbray had this to say on the performance:

“It was good to score the goals, good to get the three points and it’s on to the next one for us now.

“We have to find ways to win, it doesn’t matter how we play. The team got the job done. I talk about tactics but you have to play football with emotion.

“We were too afraid playing five against three at times. I could have changed it after 20 minutes but I don’t want to bin what’s been very good for us for many months now.”

Blackburn put in a shaky first-half performance. They’ve not been in the best of form of late and are missing a lot of key payers, including top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz.

But Mowbray’s men dug deep in the second half and showed everyone why they’re up there at the top of the Championship table.

“There was a lot of aggression at half time. I’m pleased that we got the job down and I was pleased to see how emotional the team were when things weren’t going well,” Mowbray continued.

“I love this group of players and I think they deserve success. It wasn’t great to watch but we got the job done.

“We changed one or two things after not being brave enough in the first half and almost letting them toy with us. I don’t think Derby adapted to those changes.”

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County have now lost five of their last six in the Championship. They remain in 23rd place of the Championship table and now find themselves six points behind Reading in 21st, and four behind Barnsley in 22nd who beat Bristol City at home last night.

A tale of two teams…

Blackburn and Derby have endured two very different seasons. The Rams have had all their off-field problems which don’t seem to be going away, whilst the Rovers have experienced an unexpected season, which continues to prove so.

Rooney now has just eight games to make up a six-point gap to safety. Time is quickly running out for them to salvage their Championship status whilst Mowbray finds his side with as many games left, and a five-point gap to Bournemouth in the automatic promotion spaces.

Up next for them is a trip to Reading whilst Derby County host Coventry City.