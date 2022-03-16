Charlton Athletic midfielder James Vennings has joined Bromley on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Charlton Athletic have let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

Vennings, 21, will spend the rest of the season with the National League club to get some more game time under his belt.

He has been handed the number 21 shirt and made his debut last night as his new side were narrowly beaten 1-0 away at FC Halifax Town.

Charlton story so far

Vennings has risen up through the academy at Charlton and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

The former U18’s captain has made 10 first-team appearances for the Addicks but has found his pathway into their senior side blocked over the past couple of seasons due to the abundance of midfield options that they have at their disposal.

He has spent the majority of this term on loan at Aldershot Town to gain some experience and made 14 appearances for the Shots in all competitions before heading back to The Valley earlier this month.

Vennings now has a new challenge to sink his teeth into at Bromley as they look to have a strong end to the season under Andy Woodman.

Charlton got back to winning ways last night to ease any relegation fears with a 1-0 win over Gillingham thanks to midfielder Alex Gilbey’s goal and are back in action this weekend against Burton Albion as they look to make it back-to-back victories.