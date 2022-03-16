Liverpool are set to command £23million for the potential sale of Joe Gomez this summer, with Championship leaders Fulham keen.

Gomez, 24, has fallen well down the pecking order at Anfield this season.

The Englishman has featured just five times in the Premier League this campaign and reports yesterday suggested that he could be sold in the summer, with Fulham among the teams keen.

Now though, a report from Express has revealed that Liverpool are set to command £23million for the sale of Gomez this summer, which might prove to be a ‘stumbling block’ for Fulham.

Marco Silva’s Fulham sit top of the Championship table. They have an 11-point lead over Bournemouth in 2nd place and look set to rejoin the Premier League next season.

The Londoners already have Neco Williams on loan from Liverpool and the same report from Express goes on to reveal that Fulham are keen on re-signing the Welshman in the summer, either on loan or permanently.