Mansfield Town have a sell-on fee in the event of a future transfer for James Clarke, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad.

Mansfield Town have sold the defender to Solihull Moors on a permanent deal.

Clarke, 21, has penned a two-year contract with the National League outfit.

The Stags will receive a sum if Neal Ardley’s side sell him to another club down the line.

Mansfield spell

Mansfield swooped to sign the youngster back in 2019 on a free transfer after he left Premier League side Burnley.

He was handed his debut by the League Two side in a home clash against Leyton Orient and went on to make 27 appearances in all competitions for the Nottinghamshire club.

Nigel Clough then gave him the green light to head out the exit door in November last year to get some more game time under his belt and he has since enjoyed plenty of minutes with Solihull, playing 19 times for them over the past few months.

He leaves behind a Mansfield side who have lost their last two games in the league now after suffering a 2-1 defeat away at Port Vale last night.

The Stags hadn’t lost since November before Tranmere Rovers beat them 3-2 last Friday and will now be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend against struggling Stevenage at home.

Clough’s men remain well in the race for a place in the play-offs and are currently sat in 10th place, four points off with 12 games left of the season to play.