Fulham are keen to bring Liverpool loanee Neco Williams back to Craven Cottage next season, reports Express.

Williams, 20, joined Fulham on loan from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Since, the Welsh international has shone for the Cottagers. He’s slotted into that right-back spot with ease, scoring twice and assisting as many in his nine Championship appearances so far.

With promotion in Fulham’s sights, Express now claim that Marco Silva is keen to bring Williams back to the club over the summer, either on loan or in a permanent deal.

Williams has become Silva’s no.1 choice right-back after Dennis Odoi left during the January transfer window, and Williams has really complimented Silva’s attacking style of football at Craven Cottage.

His side remain top of the Championship table despite defeat v West Brom last night – Fulham maintain an 11-point lead over Bournemouth in 2nd ans have just nine games of the season remaining.