Bradford City loanee Matty Daly has returned to Huddersfield Town to have his injury assessed, as detailed in a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Bradford City swooped to sign the youngster on a loan deal until the end of the season in the January transfer window.

Daly, 21, has missed their past couple of games against Forest Green Rovers and Hartlepool United.

He has made nine appearances for the Bantams in all competitions since his winter switch and has chipped in with a single goal.

Bradford on a roll

Bradford have won their past two games and made it back-to-back wins under new boss Mark Hughes with a 2-0 victory away at Hartlepool last night thanks to goals from Matty Foulds and Yann Songo’o.

The League Two side landed Daly to add more competition and depth to their midfield department and will be hoping he can play a part for them between now and the end of the campaign.

He spent time in the academy at Everton as a youngster before switching to Huddersfield in 2015. The youngster was a regular for the Terriers at youth levels before making his first-team debut in a Premier League fixture against Watford in 2019.

Daly has since made 12 appearances in total for the Yorkshire outfit and was loaned out for the first time to Hartlepool for the first-half of this season before switching to Valley Parade.

His injury is now being assessed by his parent club which will determine how long he could potentially be out of action for.