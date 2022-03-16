Derby County manager Wayne Rooney says Colin Kazim-Richards picked up an ankle injury in last night’s 3-1 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Derby County lost 3-1 at Ewood Park last night. The Rams had taken a 1-0 lead into half-time thanks to a Ravel Morrison goal on 28 minutes, but Rovers scored three in the second half through Scott Wharton, Tyrhys Dolan and Sam Gallagher to claim all three points.

For the Rams, it’s another disappointing defeat and they now find themselves six points behind Reading in 21st, and four behind Barnsley in 22nd who claimed a 2-0 win at home to Bristol City last night.

And alarmingly for Rooney, Kazim-Richards looked to have picked up a nasty injury – the Turk came on late on the second half and speaking RamsTV after the game, Rooney gave this update on his injury:

“It’s his ankle. I’m not sure how bad it is, hopefully it’s not too bad. The doctors and the physios are assessing him at the minute and we go from there. I hope he’s okay – it’s not nice when a player gets stretchered off.”