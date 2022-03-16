Wigan Athletic’s Max Power says last night was “another great win on the road” for his side.

Wigan Athletic beat Crewe Alexandra 2-0 away thanks to goals from Will Keane and Josh Magennis.

The Latics are now unbeaten in their last four league games as they eye a return to the Championship.

Power, who played the full 90 minutes against the Railwaymen, took to Twitter after the game to send the following message to his followers (see tweet below):

Thanks for the great support tonight. Another win on the road. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/O75ude64Ru — Max Power (@mp_1825) March 15, 2022

Wigan on a roll

Wigan proved too strong for struggling Crewe and scored either side of half-time to make it a pretty comfortable evening in the end.

They have now risen three points above 3rd place MK Dons in the League One table and have two games in hand on Liam Manning’s side still as well.

Leam Richardson’s men are also keeping the heat on table toppers Rotherham United and are four points behind the Millers having played two games less. Paul Warne’s side beat Lincoln City 2-0 at home yesterday.

Wigan are back in action this weekend at home to relegation-threatened Morecambe before a trip to Burton Albion next weekend. They have nine games left of the season to play and keep on grinding out results.

They will be pleased that Josh Magennis got his first goal for the club against Crewe following his January transfer window move for Hull City. He has had to wait a while to find the net for the Latics after firing 18 goals in all competitions last term for the Tigers.