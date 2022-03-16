Barnsley striker Carlton Morris was brought off with a tight calf during last night’s 2-0 win at home to Bristol City in the Championship.

Barnsley beat Bristol City 2-0 at Oakwell last might, thanks to first-half goals from Morris and Michal Helik.

The Tykes are now just two points from safety after Reading claimed an impressive point away at Bournemouth following a 1-1 draw.

For Poya Asbaghi though, he was dealt a potential blow last night after Morris was forced off in the second-half with a calf injury.

Speaking to Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane after the match, the 36-year-old revealed the injury to Morris but said he doesn’t know how sever it is yet:

Carlton Morris came off with a tight calf. Asbaghi not sure how serious yet. — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) March 15, 2022

Morris scored his sixth Championship goal of the season last night. He’s scored twice in his last two now and four of those have come in 2022, with the Englishman having scored six in all competitions already this year.

Against the odds…

Barnsley have been without Morris for large parts of this season. They certainly look a better outfit with him in the side but the Tykes can still win games without him, and salvage their Championship status for another season yet.

Asbaghi’s side have now won four league games since the start of February, taking 14 points from their last eight games in the Championship to give themselves a chance of survival.

It’d definitely be a great escape if they avoid the drop now – up next for them is a trip to South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United next weekend.