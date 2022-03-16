Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says last night’s win was “much needed”.

Charlton Athletic beat Gillingham 1-0 thanks to midfielder Alex Gilbey’s goal.

The Addicks have ended a run of seven league games without a win.

Sandgaard took to Twitter after the game to send the following message to his followers (see tweet below):

A much needed win and clean sheet 1-0 tonight 💥 #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) March 15, 2022

Big win for Charlton

Charlton’s poor run of form has seen them slip down the League One table and they have been nervously looking over their shoulders towards the bottom four.

They have now risen up a place into 16th position in the league and are 10 points above the relegation zone with nine games left to play of the season.

Getting the likes of Jayden Stockley, Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor back from injury has been a big boost for the London club and they will be keen to hit some form between now and the end of the campaign.

Next term will be Johnnie Jackson’s first full season at the helm at The Valley and they have some big decisions to make on who to keep this summer and who to let go.

They have a number of players who are out of contract at the end of June such as Chris Gunter, Adam Matthews and Washington and they will all become free agents as things stand.

Next up for Charlton is another home clash against mid-table Burton Albion which is an opportunity to make it back-to-back wins.

They then have struggling Doncaster Rovers away next weekend.