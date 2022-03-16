Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has hailed Joshua Kayode after their 2-1 win over Lincoln City in League One last night.

Rotherham United claimed another win on their way to promotion to the Championship last night, beating last year’s play-off finalists Lincoln City 2-1 in South Yorkshire.

The Millers scored twice in the first half through Ben Wiles and Chiedozie Ogbene, with Tom Hopper pulling one back for the Imps late on.

It was another commanding performance from Rotherham who remain top of the League One table, with four points now separating them and Wigan Athletic in 2nd and with only eight games of their season remaining.

Warne should be proud of what he saw last night – there were some impressive individual displays and none more so than Kayode.

The 21-year-old made his 18th League One appearance of the season and impressed yet again in attack.

Speaking to Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis after the game, Warne had this to say of the Ireland U21 man:

"I thought JJ was outstanding in the first half," says #rufc boss Paul Warne. "I'm really proud of him." — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) March 15, 2022

One for the future…

Rotherham United have a lot of talented youngsters in their ranks who have really come good in League One this season.

Kayode is just one of them, with Warne also having the likes of Ogbene and Wiles who were both on the score-sheet last night, and who have both impressed this season.

It bodes well for the future. Rotherham United and Warne have been in this position before, top of the League One table and with only a handful of games remaining, and they look set to go on and earn promotion to the Championship.

This time though, Rotherham United look a much more rounded unit. They have a lot of talented players and a lot of youngsters coming through, which suggests that the Millers might be in the Championship to stay next season.

Up net for them is a home game v Shrewsbury Town this weekend.